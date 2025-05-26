Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Raanana, Israel

5 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
5 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Nice garden apartment. 5 pieces large garden. 2 bathrooms. The garden is large with an exit …
$4,157
per month
5 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
5 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Nice apartment located next to school Ariel. 5 rooms large bedrooms kitchen hide. 2 bathroom…
$2,697
per month
