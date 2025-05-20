Show property on map Show properties list
5 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
5 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Nice garden apartment. 5 pieces large garden. 2 bathrooms. The garden is large with an exit …
$4,157
per month
4 room apartment in Netanya, Israel
4 room apartment
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
For rent – Netanya, 50 meters from Kikar 4 rooms furnished + parking Close to Kikar, discov…
$1,685
per month
5 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
5 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Nice apartment located next to school Ariel. 5 rooms large bedrooms kitchen hide. 2 bathroom…
$2,753
per month
4 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
4 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 96 m²
For rent in a boutique building in Neve Zemer, a nice 4-room apartment with beautiful volume…
$2,247
per month
