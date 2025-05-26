Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Tel Aviv, Israel

8 properties total found
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
For rent in a new boutique building on Lilienblum Street, near Rothschild and Nahalat Binyam…
$3,511
per month
5 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
5 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
For rent in a new building on Vitkin Street, Tel Aviv! In the heart of the old north, in a q…
$8,427
per month
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Three-room apartment in a charming building by the sea In a quiet little street next to Ben …
$4,494
per month
Penthouse 3 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Superb penthouse for rent on Shalom Aleichem Street – Tel Aviv In a new building well mainta…
$5,197
per month
4 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
4 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 142 m²
LOOKING - TOUR WHITE CITY - HIGH-GAME APPARTMENT 4 PARTS WITH PARKING AND TERRASS Area: 135 …
$8,427
per month
4 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
4 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Rotchild Luxury Tower 17 With gym and guard Beautiful 4 room apartment fully furnished 110m2…
$7,023
per month
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
For Rent – a 3-room apartment in the old north of Tel Aviv, just a minute from Hilton Beach!…
$3,933
per month
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
In the old north of Tel Aviv, a few steps from the sea, In a building of modern and intimate…
$4,073
per month
