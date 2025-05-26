Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Jerusalem, Israel

1 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
1 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Located in the prestigious King David Street, within an authentic, pastoral and quiet reside…
$1,545
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
In the city center of Jerusalem, in a luxury building with 24/24 caretaker, swimming pool, a…
$1,629
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
At the foot of Hamesila Park, Mekor Haim Street, close to shopping centres and synagogues. N…
$1,489
4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Rabbi Chaim Street Berlin is located in the Kiryat Shmuel district of Jerusalem, near the pr…
$2,275
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
In new project Very nice 2 rooms of 55 m2 with 9 m2 of terrace luxury building. + cellar and…
$1,405
1 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
1 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Located in the prestigious King David Street, within an authentic, pastoral and quiet reside…
$1,545
3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
For Rent on Derech Beit Lehem – Charming Apartment in a Building Shop! In a sought after an…
$3,511
1 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
1 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 1
Area 176 m²
Located on the 3rd floor of a new building on Hatnoufa Street, this spacious corner desk of …
$3,708
3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
New on the rental market. In the city center, street Mounbaz in a luxurious building with a …
$2,697
3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
In the city center of Jerusalem, in a luxury building, 3 rooms of 75 m2 with 2 bathrooms. ve…
$2,107
4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
In the charming and green neighborhood of Baka, On Derech Beit Lehem Street, On the third an…
$2,809
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
This property is located in the Harav Kook residential complex, in the heart of downtown Jer…
$1,545
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Apartment for rent 2 rooms 55m2 – Bet Hakerem, Jerusalem 3rd floor, Terrace without soucca, …
$1,742
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
In the heart of the city center at the foot of the tramway, between the Magane Yeouda market…
$1,405
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
HIGHLY DEMANDED! In the city center, in the new and prestigious SAVYON VIEW tower of the de…
$1,798
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
For rent in the city center in a new boutique building developer in the luxurious Karden pro…
$1,629
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 430 m²
Located in the prestigious King David Street, within an authentic, pastoral and quiet reside…
$7,303
4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
In the heart of the city center, in a recent and modern building with lobby, Shabbat elevato…
$3,090
3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
In the heart of the city center, a stone's throw from the tramway, a few minutes from the Ma…
$2,528
4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
RARE! In the heart of Rehavia, close to all amenities, in a small new high-end developer bui…
$3,371
4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
In the heart of the city center, in a recent and modern building with lobby, Shabbat elevato…
$3,034
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
LOCATION JERUSALEM CITY CENTER Recent luxury building with magnificent lobby and elevators. …
$1,545
4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
For rent beautiful new apartment 4 rooms - 108m2 - Kiryat Moshe Jerusalem Balcony 14m2, 19t…
$2,809
3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
In the city center of Jerusalem in the new Kiriat Alehoum neighborhood, 2 minutes walk from …
$2,247
4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
In the heart of Jerusalem, in a luxury building, very well maintained, beautiful 4 rooms for…
$2,275
3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
RARE! In the heart of Rehavia, close to all amenities, in a small new high-end developer bui…
$2,809
3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 2 374 m²
64 apartments are available for rent: Studios 2-room apartments 3-room apartments Collectiv…
$151,686
6 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
6 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 185 m²
In the heart of Bayit vegan, at the foot of buses, schools and shops: new building built a f…
$3,371
Penthouse 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
On the border of the popular areas of Baka and Arnona, in a quiet and green environment: ver…
$3,062
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
LOCATION Jerusalem, City Center: Yaffo Street near Ben Yeouda, small new building, lobby, …
$1,545
