Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Jerusalem District, Israel

4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
In the luxury residence David Village located opposite the mamilla. Here is a fully furnishe…
$5,056
per month
3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
In the city center of Jerusalem in the new Kiriat Alehoum neighborhood, 2 minutes walk from …
$2,247
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
This property is located in the Harav Kook residential complex, in the heart of downtown Jer…
$1,545
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
In the most prestigious new project in downtown Jerusalem, 24/7 caretaker, luxurious lobby, …
$1,966
per month
4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
In the heart of the city center, in a recent and modern building with lobby, Shabbat elevato…
$3,090
per month
Penthouse 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
In the requested area of Baka, Rivka street in a very central location near cafe and restaur…
$3,062
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Location Jerusalem city center two steps from Ben Yehouda and tramway Building with elevator…
$1,699
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
For rent in the city center in a new boutique building promoter in the luxurious Karden proj…
$1,657
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
in the city center in a luxury building with swimming pool and 24/7 caretaker beautiful furn…
$1,376
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
LOCATION JERUSALEM CITY CENTER Recent luxury building with magnificent lobby and elevators. …
$1,545
per month
3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 2 374 m²
64 apartments are available for rent: Studios 2-room apartments 3-room apartments Collectiv…
$151,686
per month
Penthouse 3 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 3 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Penthouse for rent with a breathtaking view of the Temple Mount in the heart of the Arnona n…
$2,809
per month
4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
RARE! In the heart of Rehavia, close to all amenities, in a small new high-end developer bui…
$3,371
per month
4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
In the heart of Jerusalem, in a luxury building, very well maintained, beautiful 4 rooms for…
$2,275
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 430 m²
Located in the prestigious King David Street, within an authentic, pastoral and quiet reside…
$7,303
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Apartment for rent 2 rooms 55m2 – Bet Hakerem, Jerusalem 3rd floor, Terrace without soucca, …
$1,742
per month
4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
New on the market in the city center of Jerusalem! For rent in the new and prestigious pro…
$3,371
per month
3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
RARE! In the heart of Rehavia, close to all amenities, in a small new high-end developer bui…
$2,809
per month
9 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
9 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 9
Area 147 m²
Located in the most sought after area of Jerusalem, in an authentic, pastoral and quiet comp…
$4,775
per month
6 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
6 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 185 m²
In the heart of Bayit vegan, at the foot of buses, schools and shops: new building built a f…
$3,371
per month
3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
In the city center of Jerusalem, in a luxury building, 3 rooms of 75 m2 with 2 bathrooms. ve…
$2,107
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
LOCATION JERUSALEM CITY CENTER Recent luxury building with magnificent lobby and elevators. …
$1,629
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
For Rent: Monbaz 3, Downtown Floor: 6th Parts: 2 Balcony: Yes Parking : Yes Furnished: No Av…
$1,742
per month
4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
In the heart of the city center, in a recent and modern building with lobby, Shabbat elevato…
$3,034
per month
3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
New on the rental market. In the city center, street Mounbaz in a luxurious building with a …
$2,697
per month
Penthouse 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
On the border of the popular areas of Baka and Arnona, in a quiet and green environment: ver…
$3,062
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
At the foot of Hamesila Park, Mekor Haim Street, close to shopping centres and synagogues. N…
$1,489
per month
5 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
5 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 190 m²
In the quiet and green area of Arnona. In a quiet and very requested street, Beitar street I…
$3,905
per month
4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
In the charming and green neighborhood of Baka, On Derech Beit Lehem Street, On the third an…
$2,809
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
In the most prestigious new project in downtown Jerusalem, 24/7 caretaker, luxurious lobby, …
$1,966
per month
