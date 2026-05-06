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Residential quarter A louer place de parking souterraine herzliya pitouah

Herzliya, Israel
from
$278
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Residential quarter A louer place de parking souterraine herzliya pitouah
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ID: 39660
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya
  • Address
    Wingate

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Référence : 6996 Quartier : Hertzilia Pitouah, Medinat Hayehudim Location place de parking Parking souterrain Immédiat

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Herzliya, Israel
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Residential quarter A louer place de parking souterraine herzliya pitouah
Herzliya, Israel
from
$278
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