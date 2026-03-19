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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$676,600
06/05/2026
$676,600
05/05/2026
$672,620
;
6
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ID: 35835
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

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For sale – Superb 3-room apartment in the south of Bat Yam Ideal location in the south of Bat Yam, in a recently renovated building. Fully refurbished apartment, perfect for living, investing or as a foot-to-earth. Rare on the market and to grasp quickly. Characteristics of the apartment : • 3 modern rooms • 80 m2 of interior • 8 m2 balcony in front • Parking space included • Located on the 2nd floor of a renovated building Nearby amenities: • Supermarkets and local shops • Local restaurants, cafes and bakeries • Parks and green areas • Schools and essential services • Easy access to public transport • Living and friendly neighbourhood

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$676,600
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