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Residential quarter Opportunite a ne pas rater achetez un t3 recevez un t4

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,15M
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6
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ID: 37004
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avraham Stern, 11

About the complex

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Apartment in a very advanced urban renovation project, signed and approved by Jerusalem City Hall. Case to be seized for any type of purchaser. Rented currently, immediate rental yield. For more information, contact us as soon as possible!

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Opportunite a ne pas rater achetez un t3 recevez un t4
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,15M
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