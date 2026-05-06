Residential quarter Penthouse duplex A vendre rue king george A 2 pas du shouk hacarmel

Just a few steps from Shouk HaCarmel, Shenkin Street, Rothschild Boulevard and a 5-minute walk from the beach, this unique penthouse duplex is located on a completely renovated street, within a new boutique building with preserved architecture, on the 5th floor with elevator. Main characteristics • 135 m2 of living space • 46 m2 terraces (6 m2 + 40 m2) • Cellar included • Option for parking First level • Large bright living room with open kitchen • 3 bedrooms, including a master suite with ensuite bathroom and terrace of 6 m2 • Second independent bathroom • Placards embedded in each room • A room is a mamad (secure room) Higher level • Versatile space (ideal as second living room, office or reading area) • Bathroom with toilet • Access to an exceptional 40 m2 roof terrace, equipped with an outdoor kitchen and an integrated barbecue • Authorization for Jacuzzi • Open view – ideal for receiving or enjoying total privacy Building & finishes • High-end finishes and premium materials • Modern boutique building with only a few apartments Costs • Price: 9,900,000 • Co-ownership charges (vaad bayit): 900 / month • Municipal taxes (arnona) : 1 800 / every 2 months The Future of King George Street As part of the redevelopment of King George Street, a large green boulevard is planned right across the street from the building. The penthouse will thus enjoy an open view on a landscaped avenue, without future construction. In addition, Magen David Square (King George Square, Allenby, Shenkin and Nahalat Binyamin) will soon become a major public transportation node, served by two main lines: the purple tram line and the M2 metro line, just 100 metres from the property – thus enhancing its accessibility and long-term value. A unique opportunity!