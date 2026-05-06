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Residential quarter 3 pieces immeuble neuf rue bloch avec parking cave et terrasse

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,95M
;
10
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ID: 37373
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    David Bloch, 22

About the complex

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New on sale exclusively, In the new north, near Rabin Square At 22 Bloch Street, renovated building In a new building currently inhabited On the 4th floor with open view Apartment 3 rooms of about 78 m2 + a nice and spacious sunny terrace of about 10 m2 Grandma! West facing, bathed in natural light North and West orientation One shower and two toilets A cellar and a secure parking space are included in the property.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter 3 pieces immeuble neuf rue bloch avec parking cave et terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,95M
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