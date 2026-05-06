  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Proche de la mer

Residential quarter Proche de la mer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,24M
;
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
1
Leave a request
ID: 37811
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Beautiful villa close to the sea in the Afridar district with cellar and swimming pool

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Espace de bureaux premium dans immeuble boutique talpiot
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$52,820
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,45M
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces renove a deux pas de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,60M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$781,000
You are viewing
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,24M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$674,500
= = sync, corrected by elderman = =
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,59M
The MODA project is a 10-storey boutique building offering privacy and comfort thanks to a limited number of apartments per floor. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms with parking, as well as luxurious penthouses, suitable for both families and investors. PRESAL PRICES for the first 5 apartments …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,31M
For sale – Spacious villa in Neve Hof district, Rishon LeZion Ideal location, close to the sea. Unique property with garden and private swimming pool, ideal for living, investing or as a foot-to-earth. Rare on the market and to grasp quickly. Characteristics of the property: • 5 main rooms…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications