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Residential quarter Du 3 pieces au penthouse avec prix de pre vente et conditions de paiement sans precedent

Netivot, Israel
from
$519,760
01/06/2026
$519,760
31/05/2026
$518,300
;
10
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ID: 37272
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • Town
    Netivot
  • Address
    Shivtei Israel

About the complex

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New program in the new neighborhood of Netivot Unprecedented payment conditions 3 years of construction Without indexation New Program: 15% on signature 85% before keys are delivered!!! In the heart of the booming Maalot HaNahal neighbourhood in Netivot, discover the new residential project in commercialization. A set of dwellings, distributed over four plots in a harmonious and green environment. The project offers apartments in a wide range of configurations: 3, 4 and 5 room apartments, ground floor, as well as sumptuous penthouses, some with private swimming pool. Private cellar for each accommodation, bicycles and strollers, and common spaces designed to promote community life. 3 pieces from 1.260.000 NIS !!! 4 pieces from 1.460.000 NIS 5 pieces from 1.630.000 NIS

Location on the map

Netivot, Israel
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Residential quarter Du 3 pieces au penthouse avec prix de pre vente et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Netivot, Israel
from
$519,760
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