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Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,66M
;
10
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ID: 37590
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Heil HaHimush

About the complex

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For sale: upscale private villa located in the sought after area of Neve Hof, in Rishon LeZion. Ideal location: HaIgeret street, quiet and very sought after street, close to the sea. The property enjoys a huge garden surrounding the entire villa, offering total privacy and a peaceful atmosphere. Located in a quality residential area, particularly suitable for families. The property is currently being rented with tenants ready to stay, allowing for an immediate rental return. Characteristics of the property: Land of 587 m2 Approximately 350 m2 built 9 spacious rooms Divided over 3 floors + basement Suitable for both a principal residence and an investment

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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,66M
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