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Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,20M
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3
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ID: 36484
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Derekh Hebron, 99

About the complex

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ARNONA RESIDENCE PROJECT - Occupation: 30 April 2029. Residential project in Arnona district. Two 22-storey buildings Close to Ein Guedi Street and close to Hevron Street served by tram. Large choice of spacious apartments of 3 and 5 rooms, these buildings also include mini-penthouses and penthouses. The residence includes a club for residents, a synagogue, a gym, an elegant entrance hall and a crèche with independent entrance.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,20M
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