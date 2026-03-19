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Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$997,100
;
6
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ID: 36394
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    HaZionut, 22

About the complex

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Rare: Residence "Dimri" in the City, Ashdod, apartment 5 rooms with parking, air conditioning. Two elevators including one of the Shabbat.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$997,100
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