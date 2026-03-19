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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar dizengoff frishman et la mer avec parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,90M
;
10
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ID: 35580
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Frug, 15

About the complex

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For sale exclusively, In the city centre's most lively area Close to Dizengoff Square 1 Rue Frug, a very sought after building Well maintained building with code and shelter 5th floor Apartment of 84 m2, 3 rooms 1 shower and 2 toilets North-south exposure Very bright Elevator and private parking Currently rented until August 2027

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar dizengoff frishman et la mer avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,90M
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