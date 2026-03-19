  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Vos bureaux prets a accueillir votre activite a givat shaul jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Residential quarter Vos bureaux prets a accueillir votre activite a givat shaul jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,197
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 36364
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Beit HaDfus, 20

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Discover an entity of 3 offices in very good condition, located in the popular Beit HaShnav building, 12 Beit HaDfus Street, on the 3rd floor with elevator. A functional and pleasant space including a kitchenette, a toilet area, a beautiful brightness and a quiet atmosphere conducive to productivity. Ideal for professionals, medical practice, accountants, consultants or small structure looking for a turnkey professional space. ???? Rent: 8,500 / months ???? Available immediately ????? Close to shops, cafes and restaurants in Givat Shaul. A great opportunity in a dynamic and strategic area of Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf a jerusalem quartier holyland
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,53M
Residential quarter Rav kook 8 netanya ladresse ideale entre mer et centre ville jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Netanya, Israel
from
$784,160
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces avec terrasse vue mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,75M
Residential quarter Tres belle vue mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$346,450
Residential quarter Investissement herzliya
Herzliya, Israel
from
$943,020
You are viewing
Residential quarter Vos bureaux prets a accueillir votre activite a givat shaul jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,197
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Rare rdc 4 pieces avec jardin de 140m
Residential quarter Rare rdc 4 pieces avec jardin de 140m
Residential quarter Rare rdc 4 pieces avec jardin de 140m
Residential quarter Rare rdc 4 pieces avec jardin de 140m
Residential quarter Rare rdc 4 pieces avec jardin de 140m
Residential quarter Rare rdc 4 pieces avec jardin de 140m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,55M
Small building with only 6 residents, lift and private parking. Apartment 4 rooms – 100 m2 with terrace of 56 m2 and private garden of 96 m2 registered in the cadastre (Tabou). 3 orientations, large bright living room with large kitchen, 3 toilets, Mamad room, master suite with shower room,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse vue mer piscine 2 parkings cave
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse vue mer piscine 2 parkings cave
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse vue mer piscine 2 parkings cave
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse vue mer piscine 2 parkings cave
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse vue mer piscine 2 parkings cave
Show all Residential quarter Duplex penthouse vue mer piscine 2 parkings cave
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse vue mer piscine 2 parkings cave
Herzliya, Israel
from
$8,450
Located by the sea, Marina Herzliya Pituach. Sublime duplex penthouse (furnished or empty) of 224sqm living space + 20sqm terrace. Swimming pool + guard + 2 parking spaces + cellar 20m2. Management fee 6500 NIS/month
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$777,400
Very nice project on Kiryat Yovel bordering Ramat Denya. A residence of 3 buildings, including 2 buildings of 9 floors and 1 of 16 floors. Large choice of apartments with large balconies from 2 to 5 rooms with ground floor and penthouse. Parking for each apartment, cellars reserved for some …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications