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Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces renove

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,08M
;
6
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ID: 36359
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Haggai HaNavi, 4

About the complex

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Excellent product. 3 rooms renovated in a very good condition close to Hagai Street. Quiet and sought after street, open view, bright and quiet. Good product, motivated seller.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,08M
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