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Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,64M
;
15
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ID: 36298
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Yitzchak Refael

About the complex

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For sale, Jerusalem, Har Homa! True nugget. Penthouse on the ground floor, 6 rooms 135 m2 on a single level + nice furnished soccah terrace of 25 m2, and roof terrace of 100 m2, including 2 housing units. Quiet picturesque street without exit, overlooking the valley and olive trees. Very nice shop building. Full accessibility. The apartment is equipped with a beautiful modern kitchen, high-level carpentry (welcome fitted wardrobes in all rooms). Sophisticated Mitsubishi air conditioning system in the living room, kitchen, and independent units in the rooms. 5 bedrooms including mamad and beautiful parental unit, + 1 bathroom and 1 large laundry. In addition, 2 housing units with independent access, one of which is rented at 3,900 nis (2 rooms + terrace) and a large studio (can be rented in 2000 nis).

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,64M
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