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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire bonne occasion proche de la mer

Bat Yam, Israel
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$618,540
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9
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ID: 35970
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaRav Kokis

About the complex

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BAT YAM - In an ideal location, just 100 meters from the beach and the popular promenade of the city! Located in a quiet street – Jabotinsky street Beautiful building well maintained with digicode and shelter Apartment of 2.5 rooms of approximately 65 m2 1st floor on 7 with elevator Apartment renovated and pleasant, very bright and quiet! Fantastic location: about 50 meters from the light tram and 100 meters from the seafront! The apartment is rented and is suitable for both living there and for an investment!

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire bonne occasion proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$618,540
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