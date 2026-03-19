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Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnelle appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a youd bet

Ashdod, Israel
from
$706,420
;
7
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ID: 36387
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Sivan

About the complex

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Exceptional case! 3 room apartment in Youd Bet, very well placed at a very good price. Fully furnished. Close to transport, schools, playgrounds, synagogues, shops...

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnelle appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a youd bet
Ashdod, Israel
from
$706,420
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