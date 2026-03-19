Residential quarter Bel appartement avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf projet de qualite

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya. The project is located in the neighbourhood opposite Kiriat Hasharon, close to the new access to Highway 2 (Tel Aviv/Haifa). The Nevo Hasharon Project is located near the country Elystour, synagogue, supermarket, gan.
Project Characteristics:
The Nevo Hasharon complex includes 2 high-performance residential towers. The prestigious residential tower will be surrounded by gardens and its private playground at the residence. The Nevo Hasharon project meets all environmental and economic standards. A beautiful lobby with a beautiful ceiling height. It will present a guard post and decoration made by a designer. 4 luxurious, fast and modern elevators. The residence will have a gym and a playground (jumbori). The project is accompanied by a bank guarantee.
Characteristics of the apartment :
Apartment of 5 rooms next to a surface : 132m2 + 23m2 of terrace
Apartment of 5 rooms facing an area : 117m2 + 21m2 of terrace
High standing interior features: Ceramic granite tiles 80/80. Porcelain granite tiles in the rooms or parquet floor to choose. Terrace choice tile, parquet or teak. Central air conditioning. High quality interior doors. Choice of kitchen among the best companies on the market, marble worktop. Bathroom tiles. Washrooms suspended. Electrical stores all over the house. Quality mixer valve. Apartment sold with parking space.
Location on the map
Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return