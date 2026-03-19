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Residential quarter Bel appartement avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf projet de qualite

Netanya, Israel
from
$986,960
;
9
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ID: 36192
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

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Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya. The project is located in the neighbourhood opposite Kiriat Hasharon, close to the new access to Highway 2 (Tel Aviv/Haifa). The Nevo Hasharon Project is located near the country Elystour, synagogue, supermarket, gan. Project Characteristics: The Nevo Hasharon complex includes 2 high-performance residential towers. The prestigious residential tower will be surrounded by gardens and its private playground at the residence. The Nevo Hasharon project meets all environmental and economic standards. A beautiful lobby with a beautiful ceiling height. It will present a guard post and decoration made by a designer. 4 luxurious, fast and modern elevators. The residence will have a gym and a playground (jumbori). The project is accompanied by a bank guarantee. Characteristics of the apartment : Apartment of 5 rooms next to a surface : 132m2 + 23m2 of terrace Apartment of 5 rooms facing an area : 117m2 + 21m2 of terrace High standing interior features: Ceramic granite tiles 80/80. Porcelain granite tiles in the rooms or parquet floor to choose. Terrace choice tile, parquet or teak. Central air conditioning. High quality interior doors. Choice of kitchen among the best companies on the market, marble worktop. Bathroom tiles. Washrooms suspended. Electrical stores all over the house. Quality mixer valve. Apartment sold with parking space.

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Bel appartement avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$986,960
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