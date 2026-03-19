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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$878,800
;
7
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ID: 36463
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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a Agamim, penthouse 5 rooms of 130 m2 living space + 70 m2 terrace. small building with 2 owners to make up. very invested apenthouse, pergola of 60 m2 entirely electric. cellar and 2 parking spaces. very nice business

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$878,800
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