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Residential quarter Perle de confort et luxe a mekor haim

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,772
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8
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ID: 36118
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avital, 15

About the complex

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NEW ON THE MARKET! In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, close to Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, a short walk from HaMesila Park Promenade and facing the shops and supermarkets of Talpiot. In a boutique building with prestigious lobby and Shabbat elevators. Superb new and spacious 3-room apartment of 85 m2, with 8 m2 of mirpeset. A real jewel: • Separate and high-end kitchen • Mamad • Master suite with private bathroom • Additional bathroom • Ground heating • Individual VRF air conditioning in each room • Smart Home System • Private underground parking • Cave Immediate entry.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Perle de confort et luxe a mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,772
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