  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Place de parking a louer en centre ville agrippas

Residential quarter Place de parking a louer en centre ville agrippas

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$186
;
Residential quarter Place de parking a louer en centre ville agrippas
1
Leave a request
ID: 36028
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Parking space for rent in an ideal location. Located in the city centre - Rue Agrippas.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Villa exceptionnelle
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,02M
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,07M
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$635,440
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,79M
Residential quarter Mini penthouse magnifique
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,52M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Place de parking a louer en centre ville agrippas
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$186
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m et 104m
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m et 104m
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m et 104m
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m et 104m
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m et 104m
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m et 104m
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m et 104m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,08M
New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consisting of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors, deliverable December 2026. Existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks. A new cultural centre with a film library will enrich the quality of life…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,16M
Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Ussishkine 12 is a boutique building strategically located 3 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 4 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city Project characteristics T…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$13,00M
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT BEN GURION, BAT YAM - FULL SEA VIEW GUARANTEE TO LIFE Exclusive PRESAL conditions negotiated for our agency on the first 5 apartments sold. First Sealine – PRESAL – Exceptional conditions Rare opportunity on the first line of the sea, only a few minutes from Tel…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications