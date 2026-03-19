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Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage

Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,37M
;
5
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ID: 36312
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Egoz

About the complex

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The nugget!!! New pre-sale program at Marina a Ashdod, closest to the beach! Apartments 5 rooms, lofts, ground floor with swimming pool, penthouse with pool. Benefits: sunny, closest to boats, promenade and beach... High standing services, high-end materials. unique location

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,37M
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Residential quarter A vendre 2 piEces proche mer dans immeuble rEcent trEs bien entretenu
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