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Residential quarter Bon emplacement

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,42M
;
4
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ID: 36512
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRechavim, 11

About the complex

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In the heart of Baka district, Mekor Chaim Street. Apartment 4 pcs of 100 m2 in a high standing building, 1st floor with balcony and elevator, including parking and a cellar.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Bon emplacement
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from
$1,42M
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