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Residential quarter A deux pas du marche carmel nahalat binyamin neve tzedek

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$17,500
;
10
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ID: 35743
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shefer, 1

About the complex

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LOOKING – Sheffer Lane, Tel Aviv A short walk from the Carmel market Located in one of the first residential districts of Tel Aviv, dating back to the 1920s and originally developed for employees of the Anglo-Palestine Company (now Bank Leumi), this quiet passage offers a unique balance between history and lively urban life. 4 room apartment on the ground floor ✔️ 3 bedrooms ✔️ 2 bathrooms ✔️ Mamad (safe room) ✔️ Shared parking on the street ? Available from 1 August 2026 Possibility to rent furniture Located in a well maintained building, this apartment combines character, comfort and exceptional central location. For more information or to arrange a visit, do not hesitate to contact us.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A deux pas du marche carmel nahalat binyamin neve tzedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$17,500
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