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Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$571,220
;
9
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ID: 36479
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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New apartment, nice business.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$571,220
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