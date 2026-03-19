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Residential quarter Bonne affaire

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$845,000
;
10
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ID: 36425
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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penthouse 5 pcs 127 m+ 60 m2 terrace 2 parking spaces small building Full foot quiet street

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$845,000
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