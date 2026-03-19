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Residential quarter Spacieux

Jerusalem, Israel
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$3,31M
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6
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ID: 36506
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Yehuda, 22

About the complex

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Complex in the heart of Baka, Yehuda Street. Duplex 5 rooms 126 m2 + 3 rooms 68 m2 + studio/office 24 m2 Spacious balconies, parking, air conditioning, 3 air directions

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Spacieux
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