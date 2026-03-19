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Residential quarter Projet de qualite

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$969,000
06/05/2026
$969,000
05/05/2026
$963,300
;
6
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ID: 35850
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Tabaliya

About the complex

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he Adéret Jerusalem project Located in the heart of the new neighbourhood of Givat HaMatos, the Adéret Jerusalem project represents a rare opportunity to live in a modern and family setting in Jerusalem. It is the first project built in the area, symbol of the renewal and vision of this new neighbourhood. Adéret Jerusalem is based on values of community, tolerance, rooting and vitality, for an Israeli, Zionist and contemporary life experience.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$969,000
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