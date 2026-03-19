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Residential quarter Grand 3 pieces rdc ensoleille et calme a kiryat moshe

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,20M
;
8
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ID: 35584
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Rav Tzair, 7

About the complex

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In the heart of Kiryat Moshe, in a green setting facing a children's playground, this spacious 3-room apartment of about 85 m2 includes two balconies: one closed (about 10 m2) and the other open to the living room, ideal for installing a soucca. Enjoying a triple exposure, this apartment is very bright. It enjoys an exceptional potential of extension of 25 m2 and a parking space in a future six-storey building. Exclusive.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Grand 3 pieces rdc ensoleille et calme a kiryat moshe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,20M
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