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Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$642,200
;
9
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ID: 36135
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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For sale – Spacious 5 rooms in Agamim with lake view Discover this beautiful 5-room apartment in the sought after area of Agamim, with an area of 123 m2. ✅ Stunning views of the lake ✅ Bright and spacious living room ✅ Wide corridor serving the rooms ✅ Private parking ✅ Assoum promoter's quality building ?????? Price: 1.900.000 A rare opportunity that combines comfort, space and ideal location! ???? Contact us now for a visit.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$642,200
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