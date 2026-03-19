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Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,08M
;
9
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ID: 36400
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Shimon

About the complex

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Majestic 5 rooms in Ashdod "Youd Bet", very spacious 160m2 with 20m2 terrace facing the park. Luxury residence close to shops, park, schools, synagogues, means of transport. Rare product for sale.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,08M
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