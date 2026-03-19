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Residential quarter Akhziv nouveau quartier 4 piEces vue mer

Nahariya, Israel
from
$628,680
;
10
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ID: 36376
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya

About the complex

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Beautiful 4 room apartment, new, bright and spacious. With an area of 110 m2, it includes a 14 m2 mirpeset, a cellar, parking and an elevator. Offering beautiful sea views, it is located on the 2nd floor of an 8-storey building, in the new residential environment of Akhziv.

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Nahariya, Israel
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Residential quarter Akhziv nouveau quartier 4 piEces vue mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$628,680
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