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Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel

Hadera, Israel
from
$672,620
;
10
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ID: 36020
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui offers a rare duplex-penthouse with beautiful volumes, very well located in the city center and courtyard side! Characteristics: - A duplex of about 150 m2 originally 5 pieces transformed into 4 pieces! - On the 5th and 6th floors, - Nice kitchen, equipped with numerous storage and dining area, - Spacious living and dining room with access to a first terrace of 6 m2, - 2 large bedrooms, - A bathroom and guest toilet, - A laundry room, - Upstairs: a XXL master suite, with its private bathroom, - A superb terrace-Souccah of about 50 m2 exposed southwest! - Clearing with integrated storage space, - Cave on the terrace, - A shelter in the building, - Parking! The duplex is located in a quiet condominium of 6 floors, well maintained, beautiful lobby, elevator, common secure space in the building. Duplex with great potential in the heart of Hadera, close to communities, shops and amenities at an incredible price! For a visit, contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Ra'hel Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$672,620
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