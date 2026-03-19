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Residential quarter Magnifique maison

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,15M
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9
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ID: 36502
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Emek Refaim, 42

About the complex

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Beautiful house 7 rooms (300 m2) on 3 levels with private elevator, private garden (175 m2), nice roof terrace (100 m2), quiet, pastoral and green, 2 parking spaces, 2 large cellars, basement, right of construction

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Jerusalem, Israel
from
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