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Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$7,03M
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4
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ID: 35964
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

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Luxury apartment for sale: Namal (Port), Tel Aviv 4,5 rooms Exceptional residence very high-end located in the heart of the Namal de Tel Aviv, offering stunning panoramic views of the sea, definitely unobstructed. Details of the property Interior surface area: 177 m2 Balcony: 18 m2 Floor: 6th Parking : 2 places Condition : Fully furnished View: Open view of the Mediterranean Sea High-end services & finishes Design furniture Poltrona Frau Electric home automation system Glass throughout the apartment Ground heating in all water rooms Audio system integrated into the ceiling in the living room Price: 20 800 000 Premium Real Estate Agency fees : 2 % + VAT

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$7,03M
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