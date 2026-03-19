  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Un projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence meme de la vie de luxe dans un quartier dynamique et en plein essor dashkelon

Residential quarter Un projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence meme de la vie de luxe dans un quartier dynamique et en plein essor dashkelon

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$659,100
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 36436
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
A unique residential project that redefines the very essence of luxury life in a vibrant and booming Ashkelon neighbourhood. Four 9-storey buildings and 102 3, 4 and 5-room apartments, ground garden, penthouses and mini-penthouses. All apartments are carefully designed and neat in every detail for a functional and comfortable interior. On the ground floor, you will find a luxurious entrance hall with elegant touches that characterize the project, which also includes large parking and storage spaces. The project is located a short walk from a lively shopping centre, high-tech park and train station, and is surrounded by green spaces and educational establishments for all ages. It is the perfect combination between rural tranquillity and urban lifestyle.

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,93M
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,10M
Residential quarter Projet rue nahalat benyamin a 20m de la coulee verte forte opportunite pour investissement
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,49M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,01M
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception dans un immeuble classe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,41M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Un projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence meme de la vie de luxe dans un quartier dynamique et en plein essor dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$659,100
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Maison privative avec piscine
Residential quarter Maison privative avec piscine
Residential quarter Maison privative avec piscine
Residential quarter Maison privative avec piscine
Residential quarter Maison privative avec piscine
Residential quarter Maison privative avec piscine
Residential quarter Maison privative avec piscine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,28M
Private house of 160m2 living space on 250m2 of land. Swimming pool and garden. No work to be planned. Perfect for a family. High quality residential area
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$618,540
A beautiful 4 rooms with sea view in a beautiful building
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Show all Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$845,000
penthouse 5 pcs 127 m+ 60 m2 terrace 2 parking spaces small building Full foot quiet street
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications