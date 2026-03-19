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Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netanya

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,19M
06/05/2026
$1,19M
05/05/2026
$1,18M
;
5
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ID: 35891
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Kikar HaAtzmaut, 11

About the complex

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FOR SALE – PENTHOUSE IN NETANYA Beautiful penthouse located in the heart of Netanya, just a 5-minute walk from Kikar and the beach. Area: 175 m2 5 pieces 4 toilets 3 bathrooms Balcony + large terrace Parental suite Mamad (safe room) 2 parking spaces 8th floor Bright, spacious and ideally located apartment. Rita : 0545464082

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,19M
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