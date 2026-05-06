Residential quarter Superbe affaire a ramat gan

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
New project – Nahalat Ganim, Ramat Gan
Location:
The project is located in one of the most sought after areas of Ramat Gan, in the heart of the Nahalat Ganim district. Within walking distance of Hayarkon Park and various urban attractions, the area is also rich in shops, cafes, supermarkets and green spaces. Ideally positioned, the project has easy access to major roads such as the Ayalon motorway and the red tram line, which will soon serve Jabotinsky Street. It is also close to the commercial and business areas of Ramat Gan, including the Bursa, the Ayalon shopping centre and the Bnei Brak and Ramat Hahayal business parks.
The project:
This residential complex consists of a 25-story tower and a 8-story boutique building, separated by a vast green garden. The project offers a spacious lobby, underground parking, a resident club and much more.
The apartments:
Spacious 5-room apartments are available for sale, with beautiful terraces offering stunning views of Hayarkon Park or the city.
Each apartment has a mamad (safe) and a parking space.
Apartment 5 rooms of 111m2 + 14m2 of terrace
1st floor
Orientations West North
Mamad
Parking
Price: 3.550.000 Shekels
Apartment 5 rooms of 111m2 + 11m2 terrace
10th floor
East North orientations
Mamad
Parking
Price: 3,950,000 Shekels
Apartment 5 rooms of 110m2 + 11m2 of terrace
12th floor
East South orientations
Mamad
Parking
Price: 4.100.000 Shekels
Apartment 5 rooms of 111m2 + 14m2 of terrace
17th floor
Orientations West North
Mamad
Parking
Price: 4.300.000 Shekels
An additional 40,000 shekels per floor will be required.
Payment methods and key delivery:
15% on signature
85% at key delivery
Marketable conditions
The project has a bank guarantee.
Construction is under way.
Key delivery is scheduled for December 2025.
Location on the map
Ramat Gan, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return