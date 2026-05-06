Residential quarter Superbe affaire a ramat gan

New project – Nahalat Ganim, Ramat Gan Location: The project is located in one of the most sought after areas of Ramat Gan, in the heart of the Nahalat Ganim district. Within walking distance of Hayarkon Park and various urban attractions, the area is also rich in shops, cafes, supermarkets and green spaces. Ideally positioned, the project has easy access to major roads such as the Ayalon motorway and the red tram line, which will soon serve Jabotinsky Street. It is also close to the commercial and business areas of Ramat Gan, including the Bursa, the Ayalon shopping centre and the Bnei Brak and Ramat Hahayal business parks. The project: This residential complex consists of a 25-story tower and a 8-story boutique building, separated by a vast green garden. The project offers a spacious lobby, underground parking, a resident club and much more. The apartments: Spacious 5-room apartments are available for sale, with beautiful terraces offering stunning views of Hayarkon Park or the city. Each apartment has a mamad (safe) and a parking space. Apartment 5 rooms of 111m2 + 14m2 of terrace 1st floor Orientations West North Mamad Parking Price: 3.550.000 Shekels Apartment 5 rooms of 111m2 + 11m2 terrace 10th floor East North orientations Mamad Parking Price: 3,950,000 Shekels Apartment 5 rooms of 110m2 + 11m2 of terrace 12th floor East South orientations Mamad Parking Price: 4.100.000 Shekels Apartment 5 rooms of 111m2 + 14m2 of terrace 17th floor Orientations West North Mamad Parking Price: 4.300.000 Shekels An additional 40,000 shekels per floor will be required. Payment methods and key delivery: 15% on signature 85% at key delivery Marketable conditions The project has a bank guarantee. Construction is under way. Key delivery is scheduled for December 2025.