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Residential quarter rez de jardin dexception avec piscine calme residentiel rare sur le marche

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,51M
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11
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ID: 39663
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Beit HaArava, 35

About the complex

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In a peaceful and residential environment, discover this magnificent garden ground floor completely tastefully renovated, offering 150 m2 of living space and a private garden of 250 m2 beautifully appointed. ✨ Interior 5.5 rooms apartment, including mamad Upscale renovation Large parental suite 3 modern bathrooms 3 toilets Beautiful laundry Sports hall of 20 m2 Wine cellar + extra cellar ? External spaces Garden of 250 m2 perfectly appointed Sumptuous swimming pool, ideal for relaxing Outdoor kitchen to accommodate in all conviviality ? Supplementary benefits 2 parking spaces Ground heating Central air conditioning A rare property, combining prestige, modern comfort and exceptional quality of life, close to all amenities

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter rez de jardin dexception avec piscine calme residentiel rare sur le marche
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,51M
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