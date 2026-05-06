Residential quarter rez de jardin dexception avec piscine calme residentiel rare sur le marche

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
In a peaceful and residential environment, discover this magnificent garden ground floor completely tastefully renovated, offering 150 m2 of living space and a private garden of 250 m2 beautifully appointed.
✨ Interior
5.5 rooms apartment, including mamad
Upscale renovation
Large parental suite
3 modern bathrooms
3 toilets
Beautiful laundry
Sports hall of 20 m2
Wine cellar + extra cellar
? External spaces
Garden of 250 m2 perfectly appointed
Sumptuous swimming pool, ideal for relaxing
Outdoor kitchen to accommodate in all conviviality
? Supplementary benefits
2 parking spaces
Ground heating
Central air conditioning
A rare property, combining prestige, modern comfort and exceptional quality of life, close to all amenities
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return