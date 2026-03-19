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Residential quarter Cottage triplex rare

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,88M
;
7
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ID: 36305
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Peretz Bernshtein, 44

About the complex

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Very rare on the market! Triplex 5-room high-level renovated Cottage. Terrace of 26 m2 from the living room, entirely soccah, with open and green view. Large bright living room with dining area and semi-American kitchen. Large 55 m2 parental suite with dressing room and bathroom. Guest suite with shower, extra bathroom, laundry, air conditioning in each room, private boiler and many parking spaces near the house.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Cottage triplex rare
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,88M
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