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Residential quarter Bien rare duplex renove avec terrasse soucca

Jerusalem, Israel
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$1,52M
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Residential quarter Bien rare duplex renove avec terrasse soucca
1
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ID: 36329
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Peretz Bernshtein, 8

About the complex

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Near Beit Vegan, in the heart of Ramat Charet. Very rare and unique on the market! In a quiet little street, close to supermarket and transport. Duplex Cottage completely renovated with quality finishes and very tasteful furnishings. Beautiful bright living room, modern and spacious kitchen, terrace of about 20 m2 fully Soucca with green and unobstructed view. Floor 1: living room with access to the terrace, kitchen and guest room with shower room. Floor 2: 3 bedrooms, including a master suite with shower room, an additional bathroom and a laundry area. Parquet in the rooms, 3 toilets, absolute calm, total privacy and green environment.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Bien rare duplex renove avec terrasse soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
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