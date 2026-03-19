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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf trEs bonne affaire

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$561,000
;
10
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ID: 36525
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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In the new district of Ir Ganim, new building. Apartment 3 rooms of 80m2 + 10m2 terrace. Underground parking, centralized air conditioning, mamad, 3 elevators including 1 Shabbat.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf trEs bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$561,000
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