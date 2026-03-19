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Residential quarter Appartement de 3 pieces quartier gordon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,03M
;
6
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ID: 36284
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ruppin, 41

About the complex

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In a recent building close to Gordon Beach. 2-room apartment with mamad. 1st floor with elevator. Parking included.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement de 3 pieces quartier gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,03M
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