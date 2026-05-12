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Seaview Houses for Sale in Honduras

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in French Harbour, Honduras
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3 bedroom house
French Harbour, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Oceanfront Living with Panoramic Caribbean Views Welcome to this exceptional ocean…
Price on request
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Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in French Harbour, Honduras
Premium Premium
3 bedroom house
French Harbour, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover island living in this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home located in the Brick Bay community…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
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