Houses for sale in Armenia

Yerevan
28
Kotayk Province
8
40 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Yerevan, Armenia
2 bedroom house
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
This has been our home since we moved in another country in 1993,for a better future , now i…
$80,000
4 bedroom Mansion in Yerevan, Armenia
4 bedroom Mansion
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story detached house with attic for sale, city of Yerevan, Avan administrative district,…
$650,000
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
The 2nd floor of a two-story private house is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in Arabkir a…
$160,000
4 bedroom Mansion in Yerevan, Armenia
4 bedroom Mansion
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house for sale in Mush district, Kotayk marz, Kasakh community, with an…
$240,000
Mansion 1 room in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 1 room
Dilijan, Armenia
Rooms 1
Area 6 000 m²
Floor 1/1
A land plot for sale in Dilijan, on the way to Lake Parz. The area of ​​the land plot is 600…
$300,000
4 bedroom Mansion in Yerevan, Armenia
4 bedroom Mansion
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story private house for sale in the city of Yerevan, in the Petros Duryan district of …
$400,000
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 2
The first and second floors of a five-story mansion are for sale. City of Yerevan, Arabkir a…
$700,000
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story detached house for sale, city of Yerevan, Malatia-Sebastia administrative regi…
$170,000
4 bedroom Mansion in Yerevan, Armenia
4 bedroom Mansion
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A newly built two-story private house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Avan-Arinj, on Durya…
$500,000
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Proshyan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Proshyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house for sale, in Gevorg Chaush highway, Proshyan community, Kotayk ma…
$300,000
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Private house for sale, city of Yerevan, Ajapnyak administrative district, on Lukashin stree…
$290,000
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Merdzavan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Merdzavan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story detached house for sale, on Masisi Street, Merdzavan Municipality, Armavir Mar…
$270,000
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Dzoraghbyur, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dzoraghbyur, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story detached house is for sale in Dzoraghbyur community, Kotayk marz. The house co…
$182,000
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house for sale in the city of Yerevan, Ajapnyak administrative district…
$330,000
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
Own house for sale, Yerevan, Nork-Marash administrative district, Armenak Armenakyan str. Th…
$350,000
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district…
$370,000
4 bedroom Mansion in Zoravan, Armenia
4 bedroom Mansion
Zoravan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house for sale, 1st street, Kotayk marz, Zoravan community, with an are…
$170,000
4 bedroom Mansion in Yerevan, Armenia
4 bedroom Mansion
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story private house is sold, in the city of Yerevan, on the 1st street of the admini…
$510,000
4 bedroom Mansion in Parakar, Armenia
4 bedroom Mansion
Parakar, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
Multifunctional property for sale, on Admiral Isakov avenue, Tairov community, Armavir marz.…
$245,332
4 bedroom Mansion in Yerevan, Armenia
4 bedroom Mansion
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story private house for sale, city of Yerevan, Erebuni administrative district, Sari tag…
$305,000
4 bedroom Mansion in Ayntap, Armenia
4 bedroom Mansion
Ayntap, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Private house for sale, Ararat marz, Ayntap village, 4th street, with a total area of ​​800 …
$170,000
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in Nor Nork administrative dist…
$350,000
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Arzakan, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Arzakan, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story country house for sale - in the village of Arzakan, Kotayk region, on the main s…
$175,000
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house for sale, city of Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, Sevka…
$171,000
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 357 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story detached house for sale, city of Yerevan, Nor-Marash administrative district, …
$460,000
4 bedroom Mansion in Yerevan, Armenia
4 bedroom Mansion
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 2/2
$150,000
4 bedroom Mansion in Yerevan, Armenia
4 bedroom Mansion
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-storey detached house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in the district of Artsakh, …
$500,000
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story private house for sale, city of Yerevan, Malatia-Sebastia administrative distric…
$150,000
4 bedroom Mansion in Dzoraghbyur, Armenia
4 bedroom Mansion
Dzoraghbyur, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story country house for sale, Kotayk marz, Dzoraghbyur community, Amaranozai street, w…
$237,000
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house for sale, city of Yerevan, Nor-Nork administrative district, Siro…
$250,000
