Residential quarter Bat yam tres bel appartement neuf 2eme ligne de mer

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Apartment 4 rooms in 2nd line sea in Bat Yam
Situated close to the Avenue Ha
Surface of 95 m2 living space + balcony of 12 m2.
Mamad (safe room) extra large
Master suite with shower & toilet
Large bathroom with bathtub (ideal for children)
Spacious and very bright living room on the façade
Full East Exposure
Sold with 1 parking space
Immediate entry
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return